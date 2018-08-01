Varonis Systems (VRNS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

Varonis Systems traded down $0.13, hitting $59.65, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 34,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,035. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,986,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,726 shares in the company, valued at $8,429,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 17,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $1,464,783.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,083 shares of company stock worth $26,629,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

