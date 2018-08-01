Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Holdings Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.11% of Varonis Systems worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $75,445.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $13,770,249.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

