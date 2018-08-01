Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 opened at $133.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

