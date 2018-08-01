Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Allergan comprises 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Allergan stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $255.52.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

