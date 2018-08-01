Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,451. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.