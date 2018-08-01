Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,097. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

