Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) is Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s Largest Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.4% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF opened at $186.16 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $193.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.4878 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

