Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,216,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,822,000 after acquiring an additional 545,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,913,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,117 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,636 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

