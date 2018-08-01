Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,231,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

