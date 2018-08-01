VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,571,319 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 29th total of 20,264,733 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF opened at $105.89 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $84.08 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,549 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

