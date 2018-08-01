VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 593.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $400,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF opened at $103.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.