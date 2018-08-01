VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406,354 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the last quarter. Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,038,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,405,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF opened at $31.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

