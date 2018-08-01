VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,188,462 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 29th total of 11,971,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,174,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF opened at $31.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 949.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,322,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 921.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,992,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 871.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,042,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 935,549 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thiel Macro LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $8,038,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.