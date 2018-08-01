VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF traded down $0.23, reaching $24.49, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,285. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.