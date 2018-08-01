VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded down $0.11, hitting $28.90, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,342. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

