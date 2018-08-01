Valvoline (VVV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY18 guidance to $1.26-1.31 EPS.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,617. Valvoline has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

