ValuEngine Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Ameriprise Financial opened at $145.67 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $129.87 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo bought 7,400 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

