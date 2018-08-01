ValuEngine Lowers Pioneer Energy Services (PES) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services opened at $3.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $28,330.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 77.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.