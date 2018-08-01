ValuEngine Downgrades Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) to Hold

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs traded down $1.93, hitting $103.13, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 3,882,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $202,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $235,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

