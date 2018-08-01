ValuEngine Downgrades Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to Hold

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Cadence Bancorp traded down $0.54, reaching $27.23, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

