ValuEngine Downgrades ARRIS International (ARRS) to Strong Sell

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

ARRS stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. ARRIS International has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $35,505.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,691 shares in the company, valued at $323,239.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $273,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,356.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $383,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARRIS International by 457.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the second quarter worth $305,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ARRIS International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

