Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.97.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp opened at $11.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 260,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $3,331,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

