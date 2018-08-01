Vaccinex (VCNX) to Raise $45 Million in IPO

Vaccinex (VCNX) is planning to raise $45 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,300,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Vaccinex generated $300,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $24.1 million. Vaccinex has a market-cap of $154.9 million.

Oppenheimer and BTIG served as the underwriters for the IPO and Ladenburg Thalmann was co-manager.

Vaccinex provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. We believe we are the leader in the field of SEMA4D biology and that we are the only company targeting SEMA4D as a potential treatment for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, or autoimmune disorders. SEMA4D is an extracellular signaling molecule that regulates the migration of immune and inflammatory cells to sites of injury, cancer or infection. “.

Vaccinex was founded in 2001 and has 44 employees. The company is located at 1895 Mount Hope Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620, US and can be reached via phone at (585) 271-2700 or on the web at http://www.vaccinex.com.

