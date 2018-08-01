VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 135.33% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy traded down $0.01, reaching $3.03, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 717,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,733. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.77.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.