USD Partners LP (USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

USD Partners has a payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.2%.

NYSE USDP remained flat at $$10.45 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,118. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. USD Partners had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USDP shares. ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on USD Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

