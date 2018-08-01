USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 5.5% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12,637.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 332,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,129,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Diageo opened at $147.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $128.81 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

