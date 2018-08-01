US Foods (USFD) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% YoY to ~$24.40-24.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.
Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
