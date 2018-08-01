US Foods (USFD) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% YoY to ~$24.40-24.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.53.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.