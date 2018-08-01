US Foods (USFD) PT Set at $35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned a $35.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods opened at $33.81 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,825.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.