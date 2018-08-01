Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Position Increased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50,497.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $776,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Urban Outfitters opened at $44.40 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

