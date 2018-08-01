Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Upland Software traded up $0.92, hitting $32.24, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,378. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $612,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,429 shares in the company, valued at $16,192,926.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
