Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upland Software traded up $0.92, hitting $32.24, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,378. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $612,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,429 shares in the company, valued at $16,192,926.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

