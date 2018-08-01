Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Trading -9.6% Higher

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $15.22. 5,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,347,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,599,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,823,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.