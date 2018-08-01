Unum Group (UNM) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $39.79. Unum Group shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 69262 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,694,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 738,146 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,214,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $18,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

