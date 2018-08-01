Universal Logistics (ULH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics opened at $33.50 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.70%. research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 51.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.