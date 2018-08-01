Universal Insurance (UVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.35

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 13621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $209.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $668,844.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,554,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 10,484.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

