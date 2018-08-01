Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics opened at $34.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $497.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong purchased 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $89,538.35. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Universal Electronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.