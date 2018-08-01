Univar (UNVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Univar updated its FY18 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,114. Univar has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Univar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Univar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Univar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Univar by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univar by 1.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth $109,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.