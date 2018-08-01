Univar (UNVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Univar updated its FY18 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,114. Univar has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Univar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Univar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Univar by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univar by 1.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth $109,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.
