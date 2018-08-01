UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 92,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,905,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.15, reaching $253.37, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $259.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.