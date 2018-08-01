United States Steel Co. (X) Holdings Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.06. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on United States Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

In other United States Steel news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

