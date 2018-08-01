United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of PEP opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

