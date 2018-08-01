Unit (UNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unit (NYSE:UNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Unit to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Unit’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unit opened at $24.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Unit has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

