Unisys (UIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,476,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the previous session’s volume of 610,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $12.85.

The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Unisys news, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,304 shares in the company, valued at $625,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $88,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,375 shares of company stock worth $184,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 216.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 568,584 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Unisys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,686,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unisys by 74.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 407,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 253,594 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50. The company has a market cap of $647.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.40.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

