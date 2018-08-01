Uniper (UN01) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.91 ($28.13).

Uniper stock opened at €26.69 ($31.40) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a 52-week high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

