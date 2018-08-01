Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 744,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,856,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever opened at $57.46 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. sell-side analysts expect that Unilever NV will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.