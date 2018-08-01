UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock makes up 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 5,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,475,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,369,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 639,683 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,033,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $20,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is an increase from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 75.10%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

