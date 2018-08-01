UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (UNRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (OTCMKTS:UNRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNRDY remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,346. UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 Continental European countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at ?43.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain.

