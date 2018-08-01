Under Armour Inc Class A’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.30 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Under Armour Inc Class A opened at $19.97 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 22.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 9.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 25.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

