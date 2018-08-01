Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,771. Under Armour Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.26.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $115,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

