UMB Bank N A MO Has $32.40 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group by 151.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group opened at $159.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

