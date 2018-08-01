UMB Bank N A MO Has $14.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $199.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.3164 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.