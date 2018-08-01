UGI (UGI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

UGI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 827,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. UGI has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

